Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes habitat, kills six animals

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo closed Saturday after a male jaguar escaped his habitat, killed six animals, and injured three others.

According to a new release from the zoo, the jaguar reportedly escaped around 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the zoo was still closed to the general public.

The jaguar, named Valerio, attacked and killed four alpaca, one emu and one fox in nearby habitats before being sedated around 8:15 a.m. by the zoo's vet team. Three other animals were also injured; the zoo says those animals are receiving medical care.

"The animal care team is devastated by this tragic loss," the zoo said in a news release. "Today is a difficult day for the Audubon family."

Zoo officials said they will not put the jaguar down under any circumstance.

Grief counseling will be provided to employees for the animals that were lost, the zoo said in a release Saturday afternoon.

A review and investigation will take place to determine how the jaguar escaped its habitat.

The zoo is set to reopen on Sunday, July 15.