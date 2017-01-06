34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Audubon Bridge closed due to winter weather conditions

49 minutes 7 seconds ago January 06, 2017 Jan 6, 2017 Friday, January 06 2017 January 06, 2017 5:20 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NEW ROADS – Traffic officials say the Audubon Bridge on LA 10 from US 61 to LA 10 in New Roads is closed due to winter weather conditions.

City and state leaders are urging residents to stay off the roadways as much as possible as icy conditions pass through the area.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through areas that may be affected by accumulations of ice on the roadways, especially on elevated surfaces," a statement read Friday afternoon.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days