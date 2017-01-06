Audubon Bridge closed due to winter weather conditions

NEW ROADS – Traffic officials say the Audubon Bridge on LA 10 from US 61 to LA 10 in New Roads is closed due to winter weather conditions.

City and state leaders are urging residents to stay off the roadways as much as possible as icy conditions pass through the area.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through areas that may be affected by accumulations of ice on the roadways, especially on elevated surfaces," a statement read Friday afternoon.