Audubon Aquarium first in the nation to be certified as sensory inclusive

NEW ORLEANS- The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas became the first aquarium in the country to be certified as a sensory inclusive aquarium Sunday.

The comprehensive sensory initiative includes training for Audubon staff and volunteers on how to respond to visitors with sensory processing needs, branded signage on grounds, and designed quiet areas for guests. Sensory bags are also available for check-out during a visit that includes fidget toys, noise canceling headphones and more. Weighed lap blankets are also available.

Along with the aquarium, the Audubon Zoo was certified by KultureCity, making it one of the first of ten zoos in the country to be recognized.

According to a release, KultureCity is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to rethinking accessibility to create acceptance and inclusion for all individuals. For more information, click here.