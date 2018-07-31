86°
Latest Weather Blog
Auditors: 30M taxpayers will owe more due to low withholding
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional auditors say about 30 million people - 21 percent of U.S. taxpayers - will have to come up with more money to pay their taxes next year because their employers withheld too little from their paychecks under government tables keyed to the new tax law.
New tax withholding tables for employers were put together by the government early this year. About 30 million workers received pay that was "under-withheld" - making their paychecks bigger this year but bringing a larger bill at tax time next spring, according to the Government Accountability Office's report.
About 27 million taxpayers would have been affected even if the new law hadn't been enacted. The changes, however, added 3 million to that number.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Autistic teen's heartwarming encounter at local Rouses goes viral
-
Driver sentenced in 2016 crash that killed two kids
-
Leaders to discuss student protection during EBR School Safety Summit
-
One transported after car crashes into fire truck on I-10
-
Port Allen council could intervene in unsolved murder