Auditions for "American Idol" this month in Shreveport

Saturday, September 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - If singing is your thing, prepare for the spotlight.
  
ABC's "American Idol" will host open call auditions Sept. 9 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
  
The Times of Shreveport reports aspiring singers may submit audition videos online at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions .
  
Last season, Garrett Jacobs of Bossier City and Cameron Theodus of Shreveport advanced to the televised auditions to sing for the celebrity judges - Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
  
Jacobs made it to the Top 14 before being eliminated.
  
Chart-topping singers to come from the Emmy-winning reality TV series include Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Daughtry and Fantasia.
