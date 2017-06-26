88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Audit says Senate bill would leave 22M uninsured

1 hour 1 minute 16 seconds ago June 26, 2017 Jun 26, 2017 Monday, June 26 2017 June 26, 2017 3:40 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.

That's according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The figure may further complicate Senate GOP leaders' plans to pass their bill this week. It's barely an improvement upon the health care bill that passed the House - which would have resulted in 23 million more uninsured.

Several GOP senators have said they want to see their bill cover more people than the House version. And President Donald Trump himself called the House bill "mean" - though he's lent his support to the Senate version and is lobbying for passage.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days