Audit: Problems continue with labor agency's computer system

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana's labor department hasn't cleaned up all the problems from a computer system that went online in 2015 to manage the state's unemployment program.

That's according to a review released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office that says the state wasn't meeting federal standards.

It's the second year the legislative auditor's office has raised concerns about the Louisiana Workforce Commission system that was rolled out by former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration even after it hadn't passed testing.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has said it's working to improve the system's functioning, but auditors still found problems.

The report says the computer system couldn't produce reliable financial reports and didn't have strong security controls.

The workforce commission says its work to fix the computer system should be complete within months.