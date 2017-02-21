Audit: More than $77,000 missing from Hammond landfill

HAMMOND - A state financial report says more than $77,000 is missing from a public landfill in Tangipahoa Parish, and auditors suspect a former manager of taking the money.



An audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office says about $49,000 in dumping fee collections are missing from the Tangipahoa Parish landfill, along with more than $27,000 in money from scrap metal sales.



The Daily Star in Hammond reports that the audit says former landfill manager Terrance Stewart may have violated laws against theft and malfeasance in office.



Stewart was placed on leave when questions arose, and he has since been fired.



Stewart is referring questions to his attorney Sherman Mack, who didn't return a message seeking comment.