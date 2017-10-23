Audit: More oversight needed of Medicaid managed-care firms

BATON ROUGE- A new audit says Louisiana's health department doesn't properly monitor managed-care organizations that provide services for most state Medicaid patients to ensure they have enough specialists to treat mental health problems and drug addiction.

The legislative auditor's report released Monday comes as the health department is asking lawmakers to extend the managed-care contracts.

Auditors say 45 percent of providers listed by managed-care groups as licensed mental health professionals from October through December 2016 didn't meet licensing requirements.

The Department of Health says it verified licensure of more than half of those questioned. The audit also raised concerns about whether the health department was double-checking information given by the managed-care organizations to ensure it accurately reflects available providers and services.

The agency says it's tightened oversight in response to the audit.