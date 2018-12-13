Latest Weather Blog
Audit: Louisiana State Police can't show how it spent $2.4M
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana state audit says the state police agency hasn't been able to provide proof that it spent $2.4 million policing the French Quarter last year.
News outlets report the Department of Public Safety disagrees with audit released Wednesday. The agency says $2.4 million in other funding was used to cover French Quarter policing costs until funding designated for that area's policing became available.
State police were allocated $2.4 million for French Quarter policing in 2017 through the New Orleans Public Safety Fund, which is legally required to fund public safety services in the area. Instead of re-designating the funding of previous expenses, state police submitted a single fuel reimbursement request.
The audit says the state Legislature's office can't determine how funds were spent without proper documentation.
