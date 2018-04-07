57°
Latest Weather Blog
Audit: Louisiana has more state boards than neighbor states
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has more state-created boards and commissions than any other Southeastern state.
A Legislative Auditor's Office review found Louisiana had 464 boards and commissions for the financial year that ended June 30.
The auditor's office says the panels spent $1 million in board member per diem expenses, $1.6 million on salaries and $1.5 million for travel. Much of the money comes from fees or other dedicated sources.
The Advocate reports the annual audit found the number of boards is down from 485 panels recorded in 2013. Nineteen boards were deemed inactive.
The boards that paid the most in salaries were the Public Service Commission, the Tax Commission, the Gaming Control Board, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation Board of Directors and the Board of Tax Appeals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Adorable police pups train to fight crime
-
Police identify suspected fake Uber driver who assaulted LSU students
-
Police identify suspected fake Uber driver who assaulted LSU students
-
Handful ticketed, police on alert over city-wide paintball fight
-
Grant could put Denham Springs' 'Antique Village' on the national map
Sports Video
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...