Audit: Louisiana agencies fall short on tax break reporting

File Image

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A new audit says Louisiana state agencies aren't filing all the paperwork required to track more than $1 billion in tax break programs.

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office looked at whether departments followed reporting requirements enacted by state lawmakers.

The auditors found that 32 percent of the 78 tax incentive reports that agencies must submit to lawmakers by March 1 didn't meet the law's reporting requirements.

Auditors say those reports involved tax break programs costing $127 million in the 2017 budget year and didn't have information about whether Louisiana received a return on its investment.

Another 10 percent of reports weren't turned in at all.

Still, agencies improved their reporting from a 2016 audit, which found 58 percent of reports due to lawmakers either weren't submitted or didn't meet requirements.