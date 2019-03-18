Audit: After being denied extra pay, ULS principals set up private aftercare to get school money

BATON ROUGE - An investigation from the Legislative Auditor's Office says two high-ranking officials at University Laboratory School took in school funds for themselves after they were denied additional reimbursement for the school's aftercare program.

According to the audit, the two principals at ULS, Secondary Principal Frank Rusciano Jr. and Elementary Principal Myra Broussard, were looking to get extra pay of $15,000 each over the course of 10 months for giving "administrative support" for the aftercare program that was established in August 2016.

Human Resources Management approved extra pay for other staff manning the program but denied the bump for the principals, saying the program duties fell within the scope of their normal duties.

After the request was shot down, the report says the two principals tried to circumvent the decision by establishing their own private business that would operate the aftercare program at ULS. Payments would be directed to that business for the 2017-2018 school year.

With the knowledge of the school's superintendent, the two allegedly distributed instructions to parents on how to register their children with "Cub Care LLC," a name which made use of the school's mascot. They then withheld payments from being deposited into a university account to ensure they were reimbursed, the document says.

ULS is an extension of LSU's campus, which enrolls children grades K-12. The audit says the university has no record of any written agreement providing for the outsourcing or otherwise allowing the operation of the aftercare program by Cub Care, LLC or any other private entity.

There is no word on whether the two principals will face disciplinary action for their alleged scheme.