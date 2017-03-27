Audit: $6.4M misspent on dental claims in Louisiana Medicaid

BATON ROUGE - A new audit says Louisiana's health department and its dental benefits program administrator paid $6.4 million for dental claims that violated the Medicaid program's rules.



The report from Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office says the improper payments occurred between July 1, 2012, and June 30, 2016.



Auditors say more than 107,000 improper claims for dental benefits were paid. Examples included payments for exams for people who weren't eligible and for claimants who didn't get prior authorization for services.



Purpera's office says another $3.4 million in dental services paid through Louisiana's Medicaid program during the period were possibly improper.



The health department says it's updating its dental services handbook and working with its program administrator to ensure restrictions are clearly explained. The agency says it will seek payment recoupment "where appropriate."