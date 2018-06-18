74°
Audio released of screaming children at border

3 hours 59 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, June 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
  
The recording captures the cries of Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials.
  
The recording, first reported by ProPublica, was later obtained by The Associated Press. Attorney Jennifer Harbury said she received the tape from a whistleblower and told ProPublica it was recorded in the last week. She did not provide details about where it was recorded.
  
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen (KEER'-sten) Nielsen says she hasn't heard the audio but says the children are not being treated inhumanely.
  

