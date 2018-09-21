81°
Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Attorneys general from West Virginia and 10 other states are asking the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to further tighten the manufacture of opioids.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office says the DEA's preliminary quotas for 2019 don't reflect the federal agency's position that demand shouldn't be equated with legitimate need. He said he believes the proposed quotas are still excessive, even with a 10 percent reduction.
The letter was signed by Morrisey and attorneys general from Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska and Utah. It was dated Wednesday. West Virginia by far leads the nation in the rate of fatal drug overdoses.
