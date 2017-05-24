Attorneys for Alton Sterling's family demand firing of officers

BATON ROUGE – Attorneys for family members of Alton Sterling sent a letter to the Baton Rouge Police Department on Wednesday demanding the firing of the two officers involved in the shooting death of Sterling.

The letter is addressed to BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The letter "demands the immediate termination" of Officer Blane Salamoni and Officer Howie Lake II from the police department. The demand stems from the family's meeting with the Department of Justice where the family was informed that Officer Salamoni "walked up to a non-confrontational Alton Sterling and put his department issued firearm to the side of Mr. Sterling's head and stated, "B***h, I will shoot you in your mother f***ing head," the letter notes. The document further suggests that such behavior is rumored to be "common."

The letter, signed by Attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Brandon Decuir, Justin Bamberg and Michael RD Adams, notes that Salamoni's actions are a "direct violation of BRPD's policy regarding de-escalation."

His behavior escalated the situation and "placed in Mr. Sterling's mind that he was going to be killed no matter what he did even if he complied," the letter cites.

The letter further states that the attorneys have requested all documents on the officers' past behavior.

"The lack of any action by the Mayor and Chief of Police have forced the attorneys for the Sterling family to now request all documents related to discipline within the BRPD, in order to determine if all officers are being treated equally regarding discipline no matter the race, gender or family ties."

To read the full letter click here.