Attorney seeking reduced bond for man accused of shooting at Baton Rouge police officer

BATON ROUGE - A motion has been filed requesting a reduced bond for Raheem Howard, the man accused of getting into a shootout with a Baton Rouge police officer earlier this month.

According to the document filed in the district court Thursday, Howard's attorney asked that the defendant's bond be reduced from the current $90,000.

Howard allegedly fled a traffic stop and shot at Officer Yuseff Hamadeh . As he was taken away for booking, Howard vehemently maintained his innocence, even offering to take a lie detector test.

On Tuesday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced there was no body cam or dash cam footage of the alleged shootout because the officer's cameras weren't rolling at the time. Paul says his department is still investigating the incident and reviewing video of the traffic stop submitted by a witness.

The motion cites the lack of body cam footage along with the fact that the gun used in the alleged exchange has not been found.

Hamadeh was placed on paid leave immediately following the incident, but he's now back at work on restricted duty. He was involved in another shooting stemming from a traffic stop last year, which left Jordan Frazier dead. Hamadeh was cleared in that shooting after police said Frazier stepped out his car armed with a gun and drugs were found inside the vehicle.