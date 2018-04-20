53°
Attorney paralyzed in 2012 by gunshots has died

Friday, April 20 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans lawyer has died more than five years after a robber's gunfire left him partially paralyzed and unable to speak.

Authorities told New Orleans media that 58-year-old Sandy Kaynor died early Thursday. Authorities said he died as a result of the shooting. However, the coroner has not yet classified the death.

The New Orleans district attorney said in a news release it's too early to determine if the attackers will face new charges following Kaynor's death. Kaynor was shot in his driveway in October 2012. Three gang members who ranged in age from 16 to 20 were convicted in the case.

Two also were convicted in connection with the killing of a college student weeks later. One is serving a life sentence. The others are serving decades-long prison terms.

