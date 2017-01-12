Latest Weather Blog
Attorney general touts supportive letters from union, prosecutor, sheriff
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's attorney general is touting letters of support from a New Orleans police union, the city's top prosecutor and the sheriff as he disputes accusations that he's overstepping his authority with an anti-crime task force.
Last week New Orleans police chief Michael Harrison wrote Attorney General Jeff Landry a letter saying any such crime-fighting efforts must be conducted under the direction and coordination of police department leaders. Harrison also questioned Landry's authority to conduct such operations.
Landry's office released letters Thursday commending his efforts from the Police Association of New Orleans, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro and Sheriff Marlin Gusman.
Landry's office says the task force, which varies in size from five to 16 members, has made 11 arrests and assisted police with five others since early October.
