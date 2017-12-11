Attorney general raises concerns about Edwards Medicaid plan

BATON ROUGE- Attorney General Jeff Landry's office is raising "concerns" about whether Gov. John Bel Edwards can legally sidestep lawmakers to enact $15 billion in Louisiana Medicaid contracts through an emergency process.

The guidance issued to lawmakers by the GOP attorney general suggests that if the Democratic governor's administration continues services for 1.5 million Medicaid patients by invoking the emergency statute, the contracts could be declared "null and void."

The health department decided to use the emergency approach to retain five managed-care companies for 23 months beyond their current deals' expiration after House Republicans on the Legislature's joint budget committee twice blocked the contract extensions.

The Edwards administration is relying on a state law that allows for emergency contracting when an imminent threat to public health, welfare or safety exists.