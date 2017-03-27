82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary cities must end

23 minutes 25 seconds ago March 27, 2017 Mar 27, 2017 Monday, March 27 2017 March 27, 2017 2:32 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is continuing its tough talk against "sanctuary cities," which shelter people living in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he is "urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws."

He says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.

President Trump had said during the campaign that he would "defund" sanctuary cities by taking away their federal funding.

But legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.

Sanctuary cities include New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, as well as many smaller municipalities.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days