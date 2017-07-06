Attorney General Jeff Landry dropping lawsuit against governor

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's attorney general is dropping his lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards over a multimillion-dollar escrow account, after lawmakers negotiated a compromise ending the budget dispute.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry filed paperwork Thursday in district court to dismiss the lawsuit. Landry had sued the Democratic governor's administration in April, accusing it of improperly withholding money owed to Landry's office for operations.

Landry says the lawsuit is now moot after an agreement brokered by Republican Sen. Bret Allain, vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, settled the feud. Lawmakers approved the bills containing the deal last month.

The compromise involved a complex transfer of funds that wiped out the $5.3 million sitting in the contested escrow account in exchange for giving Landry's office $2.7 million in other state financing.