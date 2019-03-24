Attorney General Barr delivers outline of Mueller report to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) -Special counsel Robert Mueller's team issued more than 2,800 subpoenas and executed nearly 500 search warrants in its probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and any potential involvement by President Donald Trump's campaign.

That's according to Attorney General William Barr's letter to Congress on Sunday summarizing the findings. The special counsel employed 19 lawyers and was assisted by a team of 40 FBI agents, intelligence analysts, forensic accountants and other professional staff. The team interviewed approximately 500 witnesses.



Evidence gathered in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "is not sufficient to establish" that President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.



That's according to Attorney General William Barr in a letter to Congress summarizing the finding of the Mueller probe.



Barr says Mueller did not reach any conclusions in evaluating the president's conduct, leaving it to the Justice Department.



Barr says he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reached the conclusion without considering constitutional questions regarding bringing criminal charges against a sitting president.

The White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the report a "total and complete exoneration of the President" :

"The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.”

President Trump went on to tweet, "Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"