Attorney general airs grievances over 'barrage' of scam, robo calls

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's attorney general is voicing frustrations over what he calls a "daily barrage of unwanted and illegal scam and robo calls" targeting his office, as well as residents.

In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Jeff Landry said he and 34 other state attorneys general have been on the receiving end of a slew of scam and robo calls. Landry goes on to say the FCC needs to do more to curtail the calls.

"Call spoofing is something that affects virtually every Louisiana resident with a phone," said General Landry. "The FCC should take further action to help end these aggravating, inconvenient, and invasive calls."

The AG's office says the FCC had previously enacted a "Call Blocking Order" to stop calls from numbers on do-not-originate lists or that are invalid, unallocated, or unused, at the behest of the 30 attorneys general across the country. Despite that, Landry says the FCC received 4.5 million robo call complaints last year, more than double the reported number in 2014.

"Spoofing," which allows calls to appear with a similar area code as the consumer, have also been a growing problem, Landry said.

A recent comment letter to the FCC signed by more than 30 of the attorneys general calls for phone service providers to be granted the ability to authenticate legitimate calls as well as to identify illegally spoofed calls and block them. It also asks for better technology to detect and block spoofed calls.