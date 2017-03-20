Attorney for Oklahoma senator says he'll resign

Sen. Ralph Shortey

OKLAHOMA CITY - An attorney for a Republican state senator from Oklahoma City facing felony child prostitution charges says his client plans to resign his seat by Wednesday.



Attorney Ed Blau said Monday he's been hired to represent Sen. Ralph Shortey, who is facing three felony counts after police say he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy.



Blau said he'd recently been retained by Shortey and that it was premature to comment on the charges until he had more time to discuss the case with his client. He said he expects a not-guilty plea will be entered on Shortey's behalf when he makes his initial appearance in court later this week.



The Senate voted unanimously last week on a resolution stripping Shortey of most of his legislative privileges.