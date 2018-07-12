90°
Attorney: Charges dropped against Stormy Daniels
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels says prosecutors have dropped all charges against her following her overnight arrest at an Ohio adult club.
Michael Avenatti represents Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He said Thursday afternoon in a tweet he was pleased prosecutors dropped the charges and thanked them for their professionalism.
A prosecutor's memo provided by Avenatti says an Ohio illegal touching law can't be enforced because Daniels has only appeared once at the Columbus club.
The law refers to someone "who regularly appears nude or seminude" at a club.
Messages were left with the Columbus city prosecutor's office seeking comment.
