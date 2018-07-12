90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Attorney: Charges dropped against Stormy Daniels

4 hours 6 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 July 12, 2018 12:43 PM July 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels says prosecutors have dropped all charges against her following her overnight arrest at an Ohio adult club.

Michael Avenatti represents Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He said Thursday afternoon in a tweet he was pleased prosecutors dropped the charges and thanked them for their professionalism.

A prosecutor's memo provided by Avenatti says an Ohio illegal touching law can't be enforced because Daniels has only appeared once at the Columbus club.

The law refers to someone "who regularly appears nude or seminude" at a club.

Messages were left with the Columbus city prosecutor's office seeking comment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days