76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Attorney: 13 allege gender discrimination at UL-Lafayette

3 hours 55 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 September 13, 2018 4:52 AM September 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - An attorney says 13 women are pursuing complaints involving gender discrimination against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The Advertiser in Lafayette reports Allison Jones said in a Wednesday news release that nine softball players have filed a complaint with the federal Office of Civil Rights. They allege they were deprived of appropriate trainers, and that they weren't provided with the same types of facilities, equipment and supplies that their male counterparts had.

At a news conference in Shreveport, Jones said the claims resulted in retaliation, including loss of scholarships. Jones also said four female professors hired her to file complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging harassment and discrimination.

The university issued a statement saying it disputes the claims and will "strongly defend itself" from false allegations.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days