Attempted Michigan carjacker foiled by bystander

Source: ABC
By: Josh Jackson

ALLEN PARK, Michigan - Authorities in Allen Park are searching for an attempted carjacker after his plan was foiled by a truck driver. 

Allen Park Police posted a video to their Facebook page of the incident. A woman was pumping gas into her car when a man walks next to her driver side door and hops in. 

The driver gets in on the passenger side, trying to thwart the robber as he tries to drive off. The thief almost makes it to the edge of the parking lot when the driver of a fuel truck jumps into his path. 

The truck driver pulls the thief out of the car and tries to wrestle him to the ground, but he got away on foot. 

That driver is being hailed as a hero while police continue their hunt for the suspect. 

