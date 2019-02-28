Attempted kidnappings unsettling Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE - Fears of human trafficking are making the rounds on social media. Police want to douse that fire, but there have been three separate reports of attempted kidnappings in just one week.

"We're taking it serious. We are investigating," said BRPD Cpl. L'Jean McKneely. "We have brought people in for questioning. We are canvassing the neighborhoods in an attempt to get video, but at this particular time there is no validation in any of the stories."

Thursday morning a girl reported being attacked by two males at her bus stop on Greenwell Street while she was getting on the bus. On Wednesday night, another girl said a similar thing happened to her on Cherry Street.

Last week, a 13 year-old girl outran a would-be kidnapper in the Sherwood Forest area.

"They are all similar in nature. But again, we haven't been able to validate any of it," McKneely said.

That includes mention of a mysterious white van that the suspects were allegedly driving. There are differences in the stories though, like inconsistencies on the would-be kidnapper's race.

Some of this is puzzling to BRPD.

"You just never know. Kids, they see things like this may give them attention that they're looking for. That's a possibility, or it could actually be happening."

BRPD is aware of the stories circulating on social media and warns residents to wary when pressing that share button.

"We just want you to be responsible with the information that you're sharing. We want to be sure that you share the right information. We don't want you to scare the community with misinformation," McKneely said. "So we feel it's important that before you share information, make sure it's correct, make sure that it has some substance."