85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Attempted car wash burglary suspect arrested

2 hours 37 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, September 27 2017 Sep 27, 2017 September 27, 2017 8:29 AM September 27, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ST. JAMES PARISH- Deputies from the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an individual who was wanted for attempted burglaries of an area car wash.

The incidents took place at the Lutcher Car Wash.

With the help of public response and through the course of their investigation, authorities were able to identify Corey Dunn, 28, as the suspect.

Dunn was charged with two counts of attempted simple burglary. His bound is set at $10,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days