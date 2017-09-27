Attempted car wash burglary suspect arrested

ST. JAMES PARISH- Deputies from the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an individual who was wanted for attempted burglaries of an area car wash.

The incidents took place at the Lutcher Car Wash.

With the help of public response and through the course of their investigation, authorities were able to identify Corey Dunn, 28, as the suspect.

Dunn was charged with two counts of attempted simple burglary. His bound is set at $10,000.