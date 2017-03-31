Atlanta streets clogged after interstate collapse

Image: WSB

ATLANTA - Surface streets in Atlanta were clogged with traffic Friday morning after a massive fire caused a section of Interstate 85 to collapse, closing the major artery for the foreseeable future.



Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, added extra trains to accommodate additional passengers who may try to avoid the roads altogether.



MARTA CEO Keith Parker told The Associated Press the transit system was seeing strong crowds but that everything was going well.



He urged people to remember that trains can get people from the system's northernmost points to downtown in about 20 minutes and that a trip between downtown and the airport takes about 15 minutes.



The collapse happened during the afternoon rush hour on Thursday and officials have said there's no way to tell when the highway can be safely reopened to traffic in either direction.