Latest Weather Blog
Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-driving cars
ATLANTA - Self-driving vehicles could one day begin tooling down a bustling Atlanta street full of cars, buses, bicyclists and college students, as the city vies with other communities nationwide to test the emerging technology.
City officials say they aim to demonstrate such a vehicle on North Avenue as early as September.
Atlanta would be among the largest urban areas testing so-called autonomous vehicles if its plans come together.
Nationwide, 10 sites last month were designated as "proving grounds" for automated vehicles by the U.S. Department of Transportation. They include North Carolina turnpikes, the eastern Iowa prairie and a vehicle testing site in Michigan.
Atlanta isn't on the list, but city officials nevertheless hope to make an impact.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police thank woman for saving officer during attack
-
Police chief says no reason to be alarmed despite 8 shootings in...
-
Push for "City of St. George" could return, but with obstacles
-
Paratroopers jump into the Box as LSU welcomes military, baseball season
-
Chief: More police, partnerships will work to curb violent streak