Atlanta march to mark 50 years since King's funeral services

1 hour 16 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 April 09, 2018 8:35 AM April 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A march from the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached is planned to mark the 50th anniversary of King's funeral.

Organizers say they expect hundreds of people to participate in the March for Humanity. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change says the march will begin at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and continue to Liberty Plaza on the State Capitol grounds. It will end with a tribute to King's legacy.

Funeral services for King were held in Atlanta on April 9, 1968, after the civil rights leader was killed in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

