ATF Agent: Bombs confiscated from Baton Rouge man designed to kill

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of manufacturing bombs in Baton Rouge will not get out of jail any time soon. That decision came from a federal magistrate judge late this afternoon.



A federal agent testified in court that two out of the five bombs were designed to injure or kill. The family of 24-year-old Jordan Sergent says this entire incident has been blown way out of proportion. His attorney said in court his client made the devices five years ago after watching Youtube videos. However, prosecutors painted a very different picture of Sergent, which will cause him to remain locked up.



It was inside a trailer of Winchester drive in North Baton Rouge where investigators were called out to analyze explosives. A disturbance with a security guard ultimately caused Baton Rouge Police to show up. What happened next caused federal agents to also arrive. Sergent is accused of manufacturing and possessing a bomb. His brother, Darius Budgewater, says it's all a misunderstanding.



"Fireworks," Budgewater said. "When you were a little kid, didn't you play with fireworks? That's all that was."



But, in court we learned two of the five devices taken from the trailer earlier this month were loaded with bb's. An ATF agent testified that was done for a specific reason; to cause carnage.



"He wouldn't hurt anyone," Budgewater said.



Sergent's attorney told a judge his client isn't a troublemaker. In fact, he said this is the first time he's been in trouble. Prosecutors argued saying Sergent is a danger to the community, and his release would put the public at risk.



"He's no terrorist," Budgewater said. "He don't even have a passport."



Sergent was remanded into the custody of US Marshals. He's set to appear back in court again later this month. Sergent is also facing drug charges.