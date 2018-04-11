AT&T to host hiring event in Baton Rouge Thursday

BATON ROUGE - AT&T is looking to hire a number of full-time and part-time employees in the Baton Rouge area.

On Thursday, the phone and internet provider will host a hiring event at the location on Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The company is planning to hire a number of retail sale consultants for the site.

According to AT&T, full-time consultants earn more than $57,000 in their first year on the job. Part-timers earn more than $36,000 working 20-30 hours per week.

AT&T says it also provides numerous benefits including paid time off, 401k savings, tuition reimbursement, and more.

More information on the hiring event can be found below.

THURSDAY, APRIL 12, 2018

AT&T Store

3111 Sherwood Forest Boulevard

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

9 a.m. -1 p.m.

http://work.att.jobs/batonrouge