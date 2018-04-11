76°
Latest Weather Blog
AT&T to host hiring event in Baton Rouge Thursday
BATON ROUGE - AT&T is looking to hire a number of full-time and part-time employees in the Baton Rouge area.
On Thursday, the phone and internet provider will host a hiring event at the location on Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The company is planning to hire a number of retail sale consultants for the site.
According to AT&T, full-time consultants earn more than $57,000 in their first year on the job. Part-timers earn more than $36,000 working 20-30 hours per week.
AT&T says it also provides numerous benefits including paid time off, 401k savings, tuition reimbursement, and more.
More information on the hiring event can be found below.
THURSDAY, APRIL 12, 2018
AT&T Store
3111 Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
9 a.m. -1 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FEMA denies reimbursements for flood damaged roads in Livingston and Iberville Parishes
-
College students crowd the capitol defending higher education, TOPS
-
Man found dead inside burning car Wednesday morning
-
One dead after car fire Wednesday morning
-
Bridge work closes part of S Satsuma Road