AT&T erecting cell towers in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - AT&T says it's installing more cell towers in downtown Baton Rouge in an effort to improve service in the area.

Executive Director of the Downtown Development District Davis Rhorer says about two dozen of the 29-foot towers will go up in areas like Spanish Town and the central business district. The towers will go up in other areas of high demand with the aim of improving service throughout the city.

There's currently no word on when the towers will become operational.