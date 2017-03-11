70°
AT&T customers in BR experience service issues Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - AT&T wireless service has been restored in the Baton Rouge area after customers experienced service issues Saturday morning.
According to an AT&T spokesperson, the interruption in service was caused by a hardware issue. Service was restored early Saturday afternoon for customers affected.
Customers took to social media early Saturday morning saying that some of their calls were not connecting.
AT&T apologized for the inconvenience.
