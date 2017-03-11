AT&T customers in BR experience service issues Saturday morning

70°
March 11, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - AT&T wireless service has been restored in the Baton Rouge area after customers experienced service issues Saturday morning.

According to an AT&T spokesperson, the interruption in service was caused by a hardware issue. Service was restored early Saturday afternoon for customers affected.

Customers took to social media early Saturday morning saying that some of their calls were not connecting.

AT&T apologized for the inconvenience.

