AT&T customers in BR experience service issues Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - AT&T wireless service has been restored in the Baton Rouge area after customers experienced service issues Saturday morning.

According to an AT&T spokesperson, the interruption in service was caused by a hardware issue. Service was restored early Saturday afternoon for customers affected.

Customers took to social media early Saturday morning saying that some of their calls were not connecting.

AT&T apologized for the inconvenience.