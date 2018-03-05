69°
At least three hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE - Several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-10 in Ascension Parish Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported around noon Monday on I-10 West near Highway 73. Authorities say at least three people were transported to area hospitals.
It appears that about four vehicles were involved in the crash.
State police are still on the scene and traffic has slowed down significantly in the area.
