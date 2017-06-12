At least one taken to hospital after T-bone crash

BATON ROUGE – First responders had to rescue people from a morning T-bone crash that flipped a pickup.

The driver of a small SUV collided with a pickup as the two vehicles crossed the N. 22nd / Fuqua intersection. It's not clear who is at fault.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital, witnesses told a WBRZ news crew on the scene.

