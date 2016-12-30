At least 6 killed in mine collapse in eastern India

PATNA, India - At least six workers have been killed in a coal mine accident in eastern India, and police say that 17 others could remain trapped in the mine.



S.K. Singh, the general manager of the Rajmahal Open Cast Mines in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, says the mine collapse happened last night and that heavy smog prevented rescue workers from entering the mine until early this morning.



Police say 23 workers were reported missing after the accident, and that after six bodies were recovered 17 remain unaccounted for. Several rescuers are now working at the accident site.