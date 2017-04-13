83°
At least 4 people shot at Atlanta transit station

38 minutes 51 seconds ago April 13, 2017 Apr 13, 2017 Thursday, April 13 2017 April 13, 2017 5:00 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via WSBTV

ATLANTA - Authorities say at least four people have been shot at an Atlanta public transit station.

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton says in a statement that the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Lake station, which has been temporarily closed.

Grady Hospital spokeswoman Denise Simpson says all four victims are in stable, noncritical condition.

Burton says police have detained a suspect but further details were not immediately released.

He says MARTA has set up a bus between stations to accommodate customers during the closure.

