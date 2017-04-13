83°
At least 4 people shot at Atlanta transit station
ATLANTA - Authorities say at least four people have been shot at an Atlanta public transit station.
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton says in a statement that the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Lake station, which has been temporarily closed.
Grady Hospital spokeswoman Denise Simpson says all four victims are in stable, noncritical condition.
Burton says police have detained a suspect but further details were not immediately released.
He says MARTA has set up a bus between stations to accommodate customers during the closure.