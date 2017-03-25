At least 3 injured after tree falls on cars near Tara

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are on the scene of a tree that fell on two cars on Old Hammond Hwy between Tara and Drusilla.

Rescue crews had to pull several trapped people from two vehicles.

Authorities say at least three of the victims were transported to a local hospital. Two of the victims' injuries were described as significant.

Police officers are directing traffic in the area.

Police think the incident is weather related. It does not appear anyone ran into the tree and witnesses on scene say it's apparent the cars were moving when the tree fell on them.

Entergy's website is reporting about 1,000 customers without power near Tara. You can view the outages here.

A WBRZ crew is on the scene. Check back for updates.