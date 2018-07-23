84°
At least 20 dead in wildfires raging near Athens

1 hour 31 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 July 23, 2018 9:19 PM July 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) - A spokesman for the Greek government says the death toll from two big wildfires raging on the outskirts of Athens has risen to at least 20.
  
Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said early Tuesday that at least 69 other people have been hospitalized with injuries. Many are in serious condition.
  
Greece has sought international assistance to cope with the fires near the capital, which have destroyed dozens of homes, burned cars and prompted tourists and Greeks to flee to beaches east of Athens for dramatic rescues by boats.
