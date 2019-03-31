51°
At least 18 killed in accident involving Carnival float, power line

4 years 1 month 1 week ago Tuesday, February 17 2015 Feb 17, 2015 February 17, 2015 2:59 AM February 17, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Hunter Robinson

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - At least 18 people on a packed Carnival float in Haiti's capital have been electrocuted by a power line.

The accident occurred as thousands filled the streets of downtown Port-au-Prince for the raucous annual celebration.

People at the scene say someone on the float used a pole or stick to move a power line so the float could pass under it. Witnesses say some victims were instantly electrocuted, while other people managed to jump off the float.

The flash of sparks set off panic in the crowd. One young woman near the float says she saw the sparks and ran for her life.

A doctor at a hospital where many of the victims were taken says at least 18 people died. Hundreds of people thronged the hospital, some carrying victims and others searching for family members brought by ambulance.

