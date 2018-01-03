32°
Latest Weather Blog
At least 16 dead as brutal cold keeps grip on US
The number of deaths linked to the relentless cold across much of the United States has risen to at least 16.
Two homeless men were found dead in Houston, police there announced Wednesday. Chief Art Acevedo said the deaths were believed to be the result of "exposure to frigid weather" but the investigation was ongoing.
In Mississippi, 45-year-old Kerry Merritt of Plantersville died Tuesday morning at a Tupelo hospital after being found unresponsive on her porch.
In Michigan, a 96-year-old woman died after apparently wandering away from her suburban Detroit home and being overcome by the cold.
The Texas, Mississippi and Michigan deaths come on top of at least a dozen others reported earlier.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Numbers drawn for $460M Powerball jackpot
-
Official: Donaldsonville may not see water shut off Wednesday night
-
Cheetah at St. Louis Zoo gives birth to 8 cubs
-
Partial water service restored to 80% of Donaldsonville customers, including hospitals
-
Huge search effort underway for missing teen in Livingston Parish