At age 17, he killed a deputy; at 71, he could get parole

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- More than a half-century after a Louisiana teen was sent to prison for killing a sheriff's deputy, the now 71-year-old inmate is getting his first chance at freedom since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

Louisiana's parole board scheduled a hearing Thursday for Henry Montgomery.

The Supreme Court's January 2016 ruling in Montgomery's case opened the door for roughly 2,000 other juvenile offenders to argue for their release after receiving mandatory life-without-parole sentences.

In June, a state judge who resentenced Montgomery to life with the possibility of parole called him a "model prisoner" who appears to be rehabilitated.

A grandson of the slain sheriff's deputy says he plans to urge the parole board to keep Montgomery in prison.