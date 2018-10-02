Astronomers reach breakthrough in mysterious 'Planet X' theory

Image: CNN.com

Since 2012, astronomers have been on the hunt for the mysterious object known as 'Planet X' on the far outskirts of our solar system. But now the search for Planet X has received a tremendous boost with the discovery of another tiny object lurking outside our solar system.

The tiny rock, named TG387, was spotted by astronomers at the Carnegie Institution of Science. The discovery of TG387 sent shock waves to the scientific community, as its very elliptical orbit around the Sun points to the possible existence of Planet X.

TG387 is about 65 Astronomical Units (AU) away from the Sun. That converts to about about 6,042,127,472.38 miles. In theory, Planet X is supposed to be somewhere in that general area. The planet is said to be around the same size as Uranus or Neptune, and can take anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 years to orbit around the Sun.

If Planet X is found, many new questions in the scientific world would arise, such as where did it all come from or if there any possible signs of life. Already, the discovery of TG387 has started to trend on social media.

The search for Planet X gets a boost with the discovery of a super distant object https://t.co/2DkwopxnCX — Alex Nairn (@alexnairn) October 2, 2018

However as of now, the Planet X theory is just that, a theory. After all, scientist have only discovered 14 objects such as TG387. But with each new find, astronomers come that much closer to finding their mystery planet.