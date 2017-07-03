Assumption sheriff's deputy killed in crash on way home from work

Photo: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office

THIBODAUX - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was killed in a single-vehicle crash as he was driving home from his shift Sunday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, 21-year-old Deputy Seth Bourgeois was traveling east on LA 304 near Dylily Lane in a pickup truck at the time of the incident. Bougeois reportedly crossed over the center line and then overcorrected, veering off the roadway and into a ditch.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said Bourgeois had just finished work and was driving home at the time of the crash. Sheriff Falcon also expressed his condolences to Bourgeois' family. The deputy had been with the sheriff's office for nearly a year.

"Deputy Bourgeois was a conscientious young man eager to learn the profession of law enforcement and was a valued employee of the Sheriff’s Office," the sheriff said.

Falcon says flags at the Sheriff’s facilities will fly at half-staff throughout the week, in honor of Bourgeois.

Bourgeois was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say impairment is not suspected in the crash, but a blood sample was taken for a standard toxicology test through the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.