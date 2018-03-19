Assumption Parish urges residents to get ready with threat of flooding

BELLE RIVER- Officials in Assumption Parish are urging people to take precautions now as water levels continue to rise.

Though the area is protected by levees, it's vulnerable to backwater flooding when tributaries and bayous fill up.

Last year, residents in parts of Pierre Part and Belle River dealt with high water from the rising rivers. This year, they are expecting to deal with it even worse according to Assumption Parish OEP Director John Boudreaux.

"Using history as a guide I think we will be a few inches higher than last year," Boudreaux said. "We don't know what we will get over the next few weeks with heavy rain."

Carol Aucoin is also concerned. For 42 years, her property along Belle River has been her little slice of paradise.

"When the south wind is blowing, it's coming up two inches," Aucoin said.

Aucoin's property is lined with sandbags hoping to keep the water out. In 42 years, her property has never flooded and she's keeping her fingers crossed this year.

Around Assumption Parish, workers spent the day taking action. Multiple sand sites are available and workers filled culverts with sandbags to prevent water from backing up into properties and homes.

"If it got close last time, you need to start taking precautions now," Boudreaux said.

Officials expect people to continue sandbagging through the weekend. They expect the worst of the flooding to come by the end of the month.